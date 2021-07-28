Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count up to 6,925

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 6,925 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities – 1,531 and 1,250, accordingly. Karaganda region follows with 920 daily infections.

Out of the total number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Atyrau region has reported 430, Shymkent city – 421, East Kazakhstan region – 312, Mangistau region – 267, Pavlodar region – 225, Almaty region – 220, Kostanay region – 213, Akmola region – 210, West Kazakhstan region – 197, Aktobe region – 191, Kyzylorda region – 150, Zhambyl region – 137, North Kazakhstan region – 134, and Turkestan region – 117.

The country has so far reported 549,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19.