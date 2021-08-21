Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count up to 7,117

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 7,117 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city is the only area to log the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,625. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region are second and third with 951 and 933 fresh daily COVID-19 infections, respectively.

Aktobe region has reported 450 daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region – 400, Paavlodar region – 373, Shymkent city – 328, Atyrau region – 300, Akmola region – 283, Kostanay region – 259, Mangistau region – 234, Zhambyl region – 221, East Kazakhstan region – 199, North Kazakhstan region – 164, Kyzylorda region – 162, West Kazakhstan region – 133, and Turkestan region – 102.

The country has so far reported 730,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19.