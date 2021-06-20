EN
    10:10, 20 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 1,119

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,119 people have been infected with the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, down from 1,148 reported in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has registered the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 342. Ranked second and third are Karaganda region and Almaty city – 151 and 121 infections, respectively.

    78 and 73 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been logged in West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions, accordingly.

    Atyrau region has reported 47 daily cases, Shymkent city – 42, Akmola region – 37, Pavlodar region – 35, Kostanay region – 33, Aktobe region – 32, Almaty region – 28, Mangistau region – 28, Turkestan region – 26, Zhambyl region – 20, Kyzylorda region – 20, and North Kazakhstan region – six.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 408,650.


