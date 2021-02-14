EN
    10:10, 14 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 837

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 837 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 201,801, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Pavlodar region and Almaty city are the only areas to report triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 130 and 110, respectively.

    77 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, 75 in Kostanay region, 69 in Akmola region as well as in Karaganda region, 61 in East Kazakhstan region, 53 in Nur-Sultan city as well as in Almaty region, 49 in North Kazakhstan region, 30 in Atyrau region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 11 in Aktobe region, 10 in Mangistau region, 5 in Shymkent city, and 4 in Turkestan region.


