Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases drop to double digits

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 98 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 41. North Kazakhstan region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections – 14.

Nine fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kostanay region, eight in Nur-Sultan city, five in Almaty region, five in Karaganda region, four in Pavlodar region, four in East Kazakhstan region, three in West Kazakhstan region, two in Akmola region, and two in Zhambyl region.

The country has so far reported 1,304,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



