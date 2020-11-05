Kazakhstan’s daily new COVID-19 cases rise to 494

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 494 new cases of the coronavirus infection, rising from 432 reported a day before, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of daily confirmed n ew COVID-19 cases has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 222.

Pavlodar region and the city of Nur-Sultan city have reported the second and third highest numbers of fresh COVID-19 cases – 50 and 35, respectively.

North Kazkahstan region has reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions – 29 cases each, Almaty city – 25 cases, Karaganda region – 20 cases, Kostanay region – 18 cases, Shymkent city and Atyrau region – 8 each, Almaty region – 7 cases, Aktobe region – 6 cases, Zhambyl region – 4 cases, and Turkestan region – 1 case.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 114,235.