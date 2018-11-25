Kazakhstan's Daneliya Tuleshova makes stunning debut at Junior Eurovision 2018

KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Daneliya Tuleshova has made her stunning debut at the final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 which is underway in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform reports.

This is the very first time a young talent from Kazakhstan sings at the Junior Eurovision. Khabar TV Channel is airing the singing competition from Minsk Arena live.



According to the running order for the final, Daneliya was the third act to take the Minsk Arena stage after Ukrainian and Portuguese singers.



Dressed in white and barefoot Daneliya stunned the audience with Ozine sen performance, which was named one of the best by European mass media during the rehearsals.



17 more participants are to take the stage after Daneliya and only after that voting procedure will begin. Jury vote will be announced today as well.



