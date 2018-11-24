Kazakhstan's Daneliya Tuleshova stuns European mass media

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, Daneliya Tuleshova will represent Kazakhstan at the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Minsk with the song Òzińe Sen. Her second rehearsal on the stage of the Minsk Arena stunned European mass media representatives, Kazinform reports.

The press conference and the second rehearsal of Kazakhstan's participant Daneliya Tuleshova highlighted as one of the brightest came to an end. Thus www.escxtra.com website reads that Òzińe Sen song staging is Hollywood-worthy. "On Thursday Kazakhstan was acknowledged as one of the best delegations. Its framing and use of filters are ideal."



infenetwork.net reads that "her vocal is absolutely fabulous and she feels at ease before the lights. Her voice and melody draw audience to the world of fairy-tales illustrated by graphics."



The final of the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be aired on November 25 on Khabar TV Channel.