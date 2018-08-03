Kazakhstan's Daneliya Tuleshova to vie for Junior Eurovision top honors

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will debut this year at Junior Eurovision 2018 set to take place in November in Minsk. Young singer Daneliya Tuleshova will vie for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest top honors.

Now she is getting ready for auditions. Last week her representatives said there is no musical material yet, which would correspond to the competition of such a level. But Daneliya has received a couple of proposals of cooperation.



Daneliya Tuleshova is the winner of the Voice Kids, Ukraine contest in 2017. Last year she also represented Kazakhstan among other Kazakhstani kids at the Euroclub non-competition program.



"There are lots of talented children in Kazakhstan. No matter who is selected to represent there Kazakhstan I will support him or her," Daneliya said.