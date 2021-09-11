EN
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina claims W25 Saint Palais sur Mer doubles title for 7th win of 2021 season

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Valeria Strakhova of Ukraine won the doubles title of the ITF W25 tournament in France, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the final match of the W25 Saint Palais sur Mer doubles the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem beat French duo Audrey Albié and Leolia Jeanjean 7-9, 6-2, 10-4.

    Danilova’s win was record breaking as she amassed her seventh doubles title win in the 2021 season.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Alice Robbe of France to advance to the final of the W25 Saint Palais sur Mer singles.


