TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:58, 19 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Danilina sails into ORACLE PRO SERIES final

    WACO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina reached the final of the combined women’s event of the ORACLE PRO SERIES now-running in the U.S., the National Olympic Committee’s website reads.

    In the semifinal Anna Danilina and Vladica Babic defeated Emily Appleton and Jacqueline Cako.

    In the final match they will play vs Savannah Broadus and Vanessa Ong.

    Notably, Danilina also advanced to the women's singles semifinal.

