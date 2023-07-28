EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:22, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Danilina sails into WTA 250 Hamburg European Open

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Alexandra Panova strolled into the WTA 250 Hamburg European Open final where they will face American-Czech threat, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Danilina and Panova eliminated Italian tandem of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello 3-6, 7-6, 10-3 in the semifinal encounter.

    In the final match the Kazakh-Russian duo will play against American Angela Kulikov and Czech Miriam Kolodziejova.

    Danilina is currently ranked 25th in the WTA Doubles Rankings and this is her first doubles’ final of the WTA 250 tournament this year.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!