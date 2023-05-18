Kazakhstan’s Danilina strolls into WTA’s Trophee Clarins semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan together with Vera Zvonareva propelled into the semifinals of the WTA’s Trophee Clarins in Paris, France, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Danilina and Zvonareva routed Georgian Natela Dzalamidze and Belarusian Lidziya Marozava in a three-set quarterfinal match 7-5, 5-7, 10-2.

During the match, the Kazakh-Russian tandem fired two aces and made two double faults.

Danilina and Zvonareva are set to face South Korean Su Jeong Jang and Chinese Zhaoxuan Yang in the semifinal showdown.

The prize pool of the tournament totals $115,000.