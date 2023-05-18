EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 18 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Danilina strolls into WTA’s Trophee Clarins semis

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan together with Vera Zvonareva propelled into the semifinals of the WTA’s Trophee Clarins in Paris, France, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Danilina and Zvonareva routed Georgian Natela Dzalamidze and Belarusian Lidziya Marozava in a three-set quarterfinal match 7-5, 5-7, 10-2.

    During the match, the Kazakh-Russian tandem fired two aces and made two double faults.

    Danilina and Zvonareva are set to face South Korean Su Jeong Jang and Chinese Zhaoxuan Yang in the semifinal showdown.

    The prize pool of the tournament totals $115,000.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!