NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina/ Emily Arbuthnott of the UK won the ITF Sweden 03A, Women's Doubles held in Ystad, Sweden, Olympic.kz reports.

The due defeated Lina Gjorcheska / Anastasiya Komardina in the final 3-6, 6:2 (10:4).



The prize fund amounted to USD 25,000.