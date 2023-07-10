Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles opening match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina and Nicolas Mahut of France beat Andrés Molteni and Yana Sizikova 6:1, 6:4 in the mixed doubles first-round match at the now-running 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The encounter lasted for 59 minutes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Next Anna Danilina and Nicolas Mahut will play vs Andrea Vavassori and Liudmila Samsonova.

Notably, Anna Danilina ranks 24th in the WTA Doubles Rankings.