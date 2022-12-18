EN
    10:10, 18 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Denis Nikisha claims bronze at ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Nikisha won bronze at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Union of Speed Skating.

    Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan finished the 500m distance in 41.267sec settling for bronze.

    Diané Sellier representing Poland was first with a result of 41.10sec. Steven Dubois of Canada claimed silver finishing the distance in 41.153sec.


    Photo: @qaz.iceteam

    Speed Skating Kazakhstan Sport Almaty
