Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha to vie in ISU World Short Track Championships 2023 quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha advanced to the quarterfinal of the 2023 ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships held in Seoul, South Korea, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan won the men's 500-meter heat 4 with a result of 41.056sec qualifying for the quarterfinal of the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships.