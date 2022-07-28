Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances at int'l tennis tournament in Spain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev won the first-round match at the ATP Challenger tournament in Spain, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated Daniel Rincon of Spain 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the first round of the Open Castilla y León in Segovia, Spain. The Kazakhstani is to take on Michael Geerts of Belgium in the next round of the tournament.

His compatriot Timofey Skatov did not make it to the quarterfinal of the San Benedetto Tennis Cup in Italy.





Photo: ktf.kz