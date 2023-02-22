EN
    21:35, 22 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev fails at tennis tournament in Mexico

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan lost in the first round of the ATP Monterrey Challenger 2023 in Mexico, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani was defeated by Ecuadorian Emilio Gómez in two sets 6-7, 4-6 in the first-round match at the ATP Challenger tournament in Monterrey.

    During one hour and 30 minutes, Denis fired four aces, made five double faults, as well as won five points, and three games in a row.

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan is placed in 310th spot in the ATP singles ranking.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
