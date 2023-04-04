EN
    21:41, 04 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev qualifies for ATP Challenger tournament in Mexico

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev advanced to the main draw of the 2023 San Luis Open Challenger, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev defeated Northern Marianas’ Colin Sinclair 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for the ATP Challenger singles tournament in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

    During the final match of the 2023 San Luis Open Challenger qualifying, the Kazakhstani fired no ace, made two double faults, as well as won nine points, and five games in a row.

    Denis Yevseyev currently ranks 302nd in the ATP Singles Ranking.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
