Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev reaches tennis tournament semis in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev advanced to the semifinal of the 2023 ATP Challenger tournament in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated Maxime Janvier of France 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinal of the Challenger Grodzisk Mazowiecki 2023. The match lasted for two hours and 26 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakhstani fired two aces, made five double faults, as well as won 11 points, and five games in a row.

Notably, the Kazakhstani is ranked 307th in the world.