Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Social Development appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhuldyz Omarbekova has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Prime Minister's official website.

"By the Government Resolution, Zhuldyz Omarbekova has been appointed to the position of Deputy Minister of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

Zhuldyz Omarbekova was born in Almaty in 1983.



She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. She obtained a Law degree and is the Candidate of Science (Social Studies).

Ms Omarbekova started her career in 2001. She worked as a sociology teacher, executive director, president of 'Bauyrzhan' charity foundation.



From 2013 to 2014, she headed the Culture Department of Almaty city. Between 2014 and 2015, Zhuldyz Omarbekova served as a Deputy Head of Nauryzbay district of Almaty. Prior to the current appointment, she was the First Deputy Chairperson of the Almaty City Branch of the Nur Otan Party.