Kazakhstan’s deputy ministers of labor and social protection appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Zhilkibayev and Akmadi Sarbassov have been appointed as First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, respectively, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister's press service.

Yerzhan Zhilkibayev was born in 1982. He graduated from South Kazakhstan University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan State University. He began his career as a chief specialist at the Economy Department of South Kazakhstan region. Over the years, Zhilkibayev worked in the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, the Office of the Governor of East Kazakhstan region, and the Presidential Administration. From May 2016 to March 2019, he served as Head of Medeu district of Almaty. Since March 26, 2019, he has held the position of the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Akmadi Sarbassov was born in 1977. He graduated from Kazakh National University and Eurasian Humanities University. He began his career in 1994. He worked at the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 2017, Sarbassov has been the Chairman of the Committee for Labor, Social Protection and Migration of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population - Chief State Labor Inspector.