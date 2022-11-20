EN
    10:51, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s development to get significant impetus after elections, Abden

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The population of Kazakhstan takes a keen interest and takes an active part in the election campaign this year,» presidential candidate Karakat Abden said.

    She expressed hope that the development of Kazakhstan will get significant impetus after this election. «Given the country’s democratic reforms we will together work to build a just and renewed Kazakhstan,» she added. She believes in the seven years to come Kazakhstan will make efficient steps in its development.

    Earlier Abden cast her vote in the early presidential election.

    As earlier reported, the presidential elections started countrywide and 53 foreign missions of Kazakhstan
