Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission in Strasbourg transformed into Consulate General

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM - The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg (France) was officially opened as a result of the transformation of the existing diplomatic mission in this city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France Jean Galiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council of the Grand Est region Jean-Luc Bohl, Senator of the French Parliament Andre Reichardt, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Björn Berge, as well as representatives of the regional prefecture, city hall, diplomatic corps and Kazakh students.

Ambassador stressed that the opening of the Consulate General is important for protecting the interests of our citizens, decentralizing bilateral relations and bringing cooperation with European structures to a new level.

For Kazakhstan, France is a stable strategic partner and a reliable friend. France became the first EU Member State to sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Kazakhstan. Nur-Sultan remains the only partner of this level for Paris in Central Asia.

Taking into account the uniqueness of the region, which embodied the entire history of the state, economic and cultural formation not only of France but of the whole of Europe, the Consulate General is faced with the tasks of protecting the interests of citizens of Kazakhstan, providing consular and legal services, promoting trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

High-ranking representatives of France and the Council of Europe expressed confidence that the intensification of contacts and regular dialogue will contribute to deepening and expanding cooperation with the Grand Est region, as well as filling new content with interaction with the institutions of the oldest European organization.

Thus, Bjorn Berge noted that Kazakhstan, being a bridge for Europe to Central Asia, remains an old and main partner in the region for the Council of Europe.

In turn, Jean-Luc Bohl, welcoming the opening of the Consulate General in the capital of Europe, promised to promote comprehensively the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Andre Reichardt emphasized that, being a member of the group of inter-parliamentary friendship with Central Asia in the French Senate, he considers himself a supporter of Kazakhstan, where he has repeatedly visited. He was impressed by the potential and prospects of our country during his visit to EXPO 2017.

The jurisdiction of the Consulate General includes the territory of the French region of the Grand Est, which includes ten departments. The historical provinces Alsace, Lorraine, Champagne and Vosges with highly developed industry and powerful economic potential form its basis. Mechanical engineering, metallurgy, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, agriculture, agroindustry, and «green economy» generate annually up to 150 billion euros of regional GDP and bring the Grand Est to a leading position in France. With a population of 5.5 million and a territory comparable in size to Switzerland, the region confidently maintains its competitive advantages in the European and world markets. The region has great potential for the development of investment and technological cooperation with Kazakhstan.