Kazakhstan’s Diyas advances to final of W80 Macon in US

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Zarina Diyas has advanced to the final of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour event held in Macon, Georgia, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani needed one hour and 45 minutes to defeat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia ranked 94th in the world 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal match of the W80 Macon.

The Kazakhstani is face off against American Madison Brengle in the final.