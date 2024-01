ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas (ranks 63 on WTA Rankings) made it into the New Haven qualifiers final, SPORTINFORM reports.

Diyas defeated Vera Lapko of Belarus 6:1, 3:6, 6:3. In the previous round Diyas outplayed another Kazakhstan's player Yuliya Putintseva. She will play vs Kirsten Flipkens/Tamara Zidansek match winner in the final.