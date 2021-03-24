Kazakhstan’s Diyas stuns Venus Williams in Miami

MIAMI. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has eliminated three-time champion at the start of the Miami Open in the U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round world number 89 Diyas stunned Venus Williams ranked 79th in the world in straight sets 6-2, 7-6.

By winning in Miam, Diyas took her head to head rivalry with Venus Williams to 1-1.

It bears to remind that Williams won the Miami title three times in a matter of four year in 1998, 1999, and 2001.

Next Diyas will face off with Swiss Belinda Bencic seeded 11th at the tournament.