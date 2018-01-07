EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:33, 07 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Reikherd grabs silver at FIS Freestyle Moguls World Cup

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh athletes successfully competed at the 2018 FIS Freestyle Moguls World Cup in Calgary, Canada, Kazinform cites the International Ski Federation (FIS).

    At all stages of the competition, Dmitriy Reikherd was not below the second position. In the men's final, he gained 86.43 points and won silver of the stage.

    Gold went to the host of the World Cup, Canada's Mikael Kingsbury (89.55), while Australian Matt Graham (83.23) earned bronze.

    In the women's final, Kazakhstan's Yuliya Galysheva was fifth.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!