TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:30, 15 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s economic growth hit 4.8%

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM This January -July economic growth rates of Kazakhstan made 4.8%, Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government sitting.

    The minister added non-financial sector saw a 4.6% economic ramp-up, service industry recorded 4,7% growth. The most growth is seen in construction, trade, information, and communications.

    The pace of capital investment growth made 12.4%.

    The inflow of investments in transportation and warehousing increased by 57.7%, education by 24.3%, trade by 22.6%, agriculture by 21.3%, manufacturing by 9%, including mining by 8.4%.

    Abai, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions boasted the best performance indicators.


    Economy Government of Kazakhstan
