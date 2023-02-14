Kazakhstan's economic growth rates reached 5.6% in Jan - Govt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observed a 5.6% economic growth rates in January 2023, First Vice Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov said at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

Growth in the real sector and services sectormade 2.3% and 7.6%, respectively. Positive dynamics is observed in all major sectors. The biggest rise is seen in trade, information, and communications, as well as in the construction sector.

Investment inflow in the industrial sector made 9.2%, in the mining sector – 12.6%, in agriculture – 33.7%, in real estate – 33.7%, in transport and warehousing – 31.8%. Almaty, Ulytau, Zhambyl and Mangistau regions demostrate the highest indicators.

In 2022, the country's foreign trade volume rose by 32.1% and reached $134.4 billion. Exports increased by 39.9% and made $84.4 billion. The export of processed goods increased by 33.6% and reached $26.5 billion. Commodity imports rose by $50 billion. In general, trade surplus makes $34.4 billion.