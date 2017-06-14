Kazakhstan's economic growth to reach 3% in 2017 - National Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev has met today with the American Chamber of Commerce, Kazinform has learned from the bank's press service.

At the meeting, Mr Akishev noted that the National Bank as the central bank of the country closely monitors trends in and outside the country and assumes measures taking into account global trends and challenges.



"Kazakhstan is a country with open economy closely integrated with international community," he said. "Over recent years developing countries markets have been gaining momentum in global economy. Share of developing markets in the global GDP makes 60%. 10 years ago it accounted for 49%. GDP growth of developing countries constantly exceeds GDP growth of developed countries on average."



Akishev stressed that despite long period of growth developing markets are still in the transformation stage and characterized by some risks.

In his words, policy of developed countries is of paramount importance, especially in monetary sphere.



"Current situation in foreign markets plays in our favor. Oil prices have relatively stabilized. After the slowdown three years ago, Kazakhstan's economy has been demonstrating good dynamics in 2017. GDP in real terms has increased for 3.4% over the first Q. We assume that rates of economic growth will make 3% in 2017 and reach 3.5-4% in 2018," he added.