Kazakhstan’s economy reached pre-pandemic levels – PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has been demonstrating remarkable progress in terms of economic recovery, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said Friday at the first EU-Central Asia International Economic Forum in the Kyrgyz city of Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the forum, Prime Minister Mamin claimed despite persisting risks in the global economy Kazakhstan’s GDP has increased by 3.4% in the first nine months of 2021. Thanks to such dynamics, Kazakhstan’s economy has reached the pre-pandemic levels.

«Volume of direct foreign investment into Kazakhstan has grown by 30% in the first half of 2021. FDI from the EU alone has increased by 15%,» Askar Mamin told the forum.

The first EU-Central Asia International Economic Forum kicked off in the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.

The forum is expected to set up a tradition of the regular EU-CA meetings across Central Asian space in the upcoming years as part of the EU Strategy on Central Asia adopted in 2019. Strengthening of economic ties between the EU and Central Asian countries is one of the priorities of the strategy.