    17:28, 23 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s economy to rise by 2% in 2017 – Minister Bishimbayev

    BELGRADE-ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017, Kazakhstan's economy will observe a 2% growth, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

    “We predict that in 2017 our economy will rise at least by 2%, and in 2018-2019 we will reach 3-5% growth paces,” Bishimbayev said at the 1st Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation.

    The Minister noted that Kazakhstan may apply Serbia’s experience and opportunities in implementation of infrastructure projects.

    In turn, Minister of Economy of Serbia Goran Knežević said that Serbian side allows its companies  to invest in Kazakhstan, join privatization process and cooperate in various sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceutics  market, tourism etc. 

