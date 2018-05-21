EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:23, 21 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Education Days held in Uzbekistan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An exhibition themed "Kazakhstan's Education Days" took place in Samarkand, Center for International Programs JSC of Kazakh Education Ministry said. 

    It was organized with support of the Kazakh Embassy to Uzbekistan, Khokimiyat of Samarkand region, education and science department of the Kazakh National Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan.

    As stated there, the three-day exhibition is of great importance for strengthening and extending bilateral cooperation in the sphere of education between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Such events create a unique platform to discuss pressing issues in the sphere of bilateral interacademic cooperation.

    About 20 leading universities of Kazakhstan, such as Kazakh British Technical University, the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, etc., took part in it.

    Tags:
    Exhibition Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Education Events Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!