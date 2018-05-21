Kazakhstan's Education Days held in Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An exhibition themed "Kazakhstan's Education Days" took place in Samarkand, Center for International Programs JSC of Kazakh Education Ministry said.

It was organized with support of the Kazakh Embassy to Uzbekistan, Khokimiyat of Samarkand region, education and science department of the Kazakh National Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan.



As stated there, the three-day exhibition is of great importance for strengthening and extending bilateral cooperation in the sphere of education between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Such events create a unique platform to discuss pressing issues in the sphere of bilateral interacademic cooperation.



About 20 leading universities of Kazakhstan, such as Kazakh British Technical University, the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, etc., took part in it.