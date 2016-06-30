Kazakhstan's election to UNSC illustrates appreciation of Nazarbayev's constructive foreign policy - Ban Ki-moon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the conversation the UN Secretary General congratulated the Kazakh President on Kazakhstan's election as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 28 in New York.



Ban Ki-moon especially emphasized that results of the voting illustrate appreciation of President Nazarbayev's constructive foreign policy.



The Head of State, in turn, noted it is a success of the entire Central Asian region, not only Kazakhstan as none of the Central Asian states have ever served on the Security Council.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that he considers Kazakhstan's membership in the UNSC as a huge responsibility.