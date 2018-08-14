EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:13, 14 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's electricity generation up 7%

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Generation of electrical power of Kazakhstan reached 63,311 billion kWh in January-July this year that is 7% more as compared to the same period of the previous year, the Kazakh Statistics Committee reports. 

    The country's heat output hit 51,497 million Gcal during the period under consideration that is 9% more against the analogous period of 2017, while water supply services decreased by 3.4% to make 1,548 billion cu m.

    Tags:
    Statistics Energy Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!