Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina fails in WTA 1000 singles event in Madrid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World no. 7 Elena Rybakina lost in the second-round match at the Mutua Madrid Open 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan was defeated by Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 5-7, 6-4, 2-6 in the second-round match of the Madrid Open.

During the match, the Kazakhstani fired nine aces, made four double faults, as well as won seven points, and two games in a row.

The tournament’s seeded player Rybakina had a bye into the second round.