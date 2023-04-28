21:06, 28 April 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina fails in WTA 1000 singles event in Madrid
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World no. 7 Elena Rybakina lost in the second-round match at the Mutua Madrid Open 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan was defeated by Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 5-7, 6-4, 2-6 in the second-round match of the Madrid Open.
During the match, the Kazakhstani fired nine aces, made four double faults, as well as won seven points, and two games in a row.
The tournament’s seeded player Rybakina had a bye into the second round.