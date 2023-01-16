Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament held in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, ranked 25th in the world, was victorious over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto, the world’s 48th seed, 7-5, 6-3 in Round of 1/64 of the 2023 Australian Open.

The Kazakhstani is meet either Selena Janicijevic of France or Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the next round of the tournament.

Photo: ktf.kz