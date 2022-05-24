Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina off to a good start at Roland-Garros

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina won in the first round of the French Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina defeated Dutch Arantxa Rus 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in the 1/64 finals of Roland-Garros.

During the match that lasted for two hours and 20 minutes, Rybakina hit three aces, made two double faults, and won seven points, and seven games in a row.

The Kazakhstani is to take on American Katie Volynets in the second round of the French Open.



