EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:46, 24 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina off to a good start at Roland-Garros

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina won in the first round of the French Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina defeated Dutch Arantxa Rus 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in the 1/64 finals of Roland-Garros.

    During the match that lasted for two hours and 20 minutes, Rybakina hit three aces, made two double faults, and won seven points, and seven games in a row.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on American Katie Volynets in the second round of the French Open.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!