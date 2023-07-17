Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina remains world №3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her third spot in the WTA Singles Rankings after crashing out of the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinal, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina was eliminated by Tunisian Ons Jabeur in a three set quarterfinal match. The Tunisian eventually went on to lose to Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon final.

Pole Iga Swiatek continues to top the WTA’s Singles Rankings followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at №2.

As for ATP’s Singles Rankings, Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost one spot and landed the 27th line of the rankings. Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan rose four spots up to №134.

Wimbledon 2023 winner Carlos Alcaraz of Spain dominates the ATP Singles Rankings. Coming in second is Novak Djokovic. Russian Daniil Medvedev rounds out the top 3.

Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov slid five spots down to №53 of the ATP’s Doubles Rankings. Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev, on the contrary, climbed six spots up to №82.