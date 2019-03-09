Kazakhstan’s Elizabet Tursynbaeva pockets silver at 2019 Winter Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan has won silver in the women's figure skating competitions at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade in Russia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

After the short program, the Kazakh athlete came in intermediate fourth place. Nevertheless, Tursynbaeva skated perfectly in a free program. She managed to set 2 personal records: 147.20 points in free skating and 214.77 for both programs. As a result, she finished second.

It was Japan's Mai Mihara who struck gold by scoring 220.68 points. The bronze medal was taken by Stanislava Konstantinova of Russia (205.91).

Another Kazakh figure skater Aiza Mambekova finished 17th with 124.41 points.