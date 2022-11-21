Kazakhstan’s Eva Korysheva claims singles and doubles titles at tournament in Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Eva Korysheva of Kazakhstan won the Tennis Europe U14 Category 3 singles and doubles events held at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Eva won over Hungarian Gréta Nemcsek, the tournament’s top seed, 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Tennis Europe U14 3 category event.

In the doubles final match, Kazakh duo Eva Korysheva and Tomiris Nurzhan upset Gréta Nemcsek of Hungary and Anastasia Preda, of Romania 6-2, 6-2.

Photo: ktf.kz