Kazakhstan’s experience in interfaith accord discussed at round table in Prague

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – An international round table dedicated to Kazakhstan’s experience in interfaith accord took place in Prague, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic.

As part of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic together with the Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue Promotion and the National Academic Library of Nur-Sultan city held a round table attended by the Czech spiritual representatives, scientific and expert circles’ and mass media reps.

At the event, the Kazakh diplomats pointed out that interfaith accord is the backbone of stability and steadfastness of Kazakhstan’s independence with the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan as one of its tools.

Czech Former Vice Prime Minister, Former Foreign Minister, founder of the Diplomatic Academy Cyril Svoboda in his speech noted the unique model of Kazakhstan’s interfaith accord without which the country could not reach all significant achievements in all the spheres of activity it boasts now. He pointed out the role of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev who being a world’s strong and experienced politician was able to create Kazakhstan as it is today.

«Kazakhstan remains the country with political and social an economic stability, civil peace and accord between all the ethnic groups and faiths,» he said.

During the event, it was noted that the issues of interethnic accord is at the core of the Kazakh society which led to one of the effective systems for ensuring peace with a special atmosphere of trust, solidarity, and mutual understanding.



