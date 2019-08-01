Kazakhstan’s export and investment opportunities presented in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The trade and economic mission of Kazakhstani exporters took place on July 31 in Istanbul with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Union of Chambers of Commerce and commodity exchanges, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Export and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, its business climate, measures of state support for exporters and foreign investors were presented there.

As Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly said, Turkey is the main strategic and one of the key trade and economic, investment partners of Kazakhstan. Trade grew from USD 30 mln in 1992 to current USD 2 bln. For the years of independence Turkey invested some USD 3.8 bln into Kazakhstan’s economy. About 2,200 companies with participation of Turkish capital are present in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh and Turkish businessmen held bilateral talks on the margins of the mission. The sides agreed on supplying Kazakhstani goods to the markets of Turkey.

The first sitting of the Turkic Chamber of Trade and Industry and the first Kazakhstan-Turkey Chamber took the place as part of the event. The Chamber which unites Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey is called to strengthen economic ties between the member states and boost sales between the states.

The mission brought together above 150 representatives of Kazakhstan and Turkey’s business circles.