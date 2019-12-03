Kazakhstan’s export opportunities discussed in Armenia

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A presentation of Kazakhstan’s export potential on ‘Kazakhstan-Armenia: Export of Opportunities’ was organized in Yerevan on the initiative of Kazakhstan Embassy in Armenia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Ambassador Timur Urazayev, the event is devoted to the opportunities of development of Kazakhstan’s exports to Armenia. «We will try to estimate the prospects of our trade-economic cooperation to let our ministries focus on a certain activity and determine the areas for more effective interaction,» the Kazakh Diplomat said.

Representatives of Armenian business communities, ministries and departments, Association of SMEs Cooperation, Association of Transport Expeditors, Armenian expert community and local mass media participated in the event.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues related to the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan market, governmental programmes and business support measures in Kazakhstan, the prospects of organization of joint enterprises as well as solution of logistics problems.