Kazakhstan's export to EAEU up 11.3% H1 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states made USD 8,868,1 million this January-June that is 6.3% more than as compared to the same period of 2017, the National Economy Ministry's press service reports.

The country's export reached USD 2,839,7 million that is 11.3% more against the same period under consideration of the previous year, import totalled USD 6,028,4 million, 4.1%. highear that the last year.



92.0% of the total volume of foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan between the EAEU nations falls on Russia, 4.3% on Kyrgyzstan, 3.6% on Belarus and 0.1% on Armenia.