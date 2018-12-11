Kazakhstan's export up 28.2%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Despite negative volatility on the foreign markets the country's foreign trade turnover maintains the trend of solid growth. For the past nine months it grew 21.6% to settle at USD 59.8 billion," Kazakh National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov reported to the Government.

The country's export increased by 28.2% to hit USD 39.1 billion basically due to delivery expansion of oil (by 45.4%), farm produce (30.1%), oil gas (30.2%), aluminum (24.0%), and copper ore (12.5%).



According to him, the country's import rose by 10.8% or by USD 20.8 billion to a greater extent due to growth of imported machinery and equipment.



The Minister also briefed on business loans. "As of November 1 this year the credits decreased by 2.6% to make KZT 12.8 trillion. Thereat, consumer credits went up by 15.4% to KZT 5.2 trillion," he resumed.