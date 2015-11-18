Kazakhstan’s exports for nine months decreased by 42.5% - National Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's exports for 9 months of 2015 have decreased by 42.5%, imports - by 23.8%, said National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dossayev at today's enlarged meeting of the Government in Akorda.

"Industrial production decreased by 1.3% due to production cutbacks in mining industry by 2.2%. At the same time manufacturing industry shows positive growth rate of 0.5%. Investments In fixed capital has increased by 3.8% due to implementation of infrastructure projects in the framework of the state program Nurly Zhol, said the Minister. Therewith the volume of construction works increased by 3.8%, production of construction materials - by 4.2%, volume of investment in housing construction grew by 13.4% . Stable growth is observed in service industries including the volume of transport services which has expanded by 5.6%. He added that Kazakhstan's exports for 9 months of 2015 have decreased by 42.5%, imports - by 23.8%.