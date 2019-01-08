Kazakhstan's external debt decreases by $3 billion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of Kazakhstan informed about changes in the external debt of Kazakhstan in the third quarter of last year, Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

Having fallen by $3 billion in the first 9 months of 2018, the external debt amounted to $161.5 billion, or 94 percent of GDP, the National Bank informed. It was caused by the change in all areas of the economy.



According to the financial regulator of the country, intercompany debt still prevails in the structure of the external debt, being 63.7 pct, while foreign debt of other sectors to unrelated creditors is 25.7 pct. The public external debt (the Government and the National Bank) is equal to 7.1 pct.